News

Kalu mourns demise of foremost lawyer, Prof. Uche Uche

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of renowned legal expert, Professor Uche Uche as a huge loss to the country.

Extolling the virtues of the late Professor of Law, Kalu stressed that the deceased contributed immensely to the legal profession beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former governor, while admonishing the family of the late legal luminary to sustain his worthy legacies, stressed that the late legal icon was a source of inspiration to his comtemporaries and the younger generation.

Kalu in a condolence message commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, adding that the deceased was a notable son of Ohafia local government area of Abia state, who was known globally for his legal expertise.

He said: “I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of foremost legal luminary, Professor Uche Uche.

“The late legal expert served meritoriously in various capacities across the globe.

“He was known for his integrity, intellectual capacity and professionalism.

“The late legal icon will be remembered for his good deeds.”

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late legal scholar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Giwa Gas unveils petro-chemicals, fertilizer factory in Liberty Free Trade Zone

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) has received a boost with the unveiling of Sterling Petro-chemicals and Fertiliser Production Plant (SPFL) in the newly created Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike laid the […]
News

Bayelsa: Diri inaugurates N80m COVID-19 test centre in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government yesterday inaugurated the state’s Molecular Laboratory, Research and Diagnostic Centre at the State Medical University in Yenagoa, the state capital, for COVID-19 screening test.   The state Governor, Douye Diri, whowasconductedround the laboratory built at the cost of over N80 million, expressed satisfaction with the standard  and level of equipment installed at […]
News

Kwara South residents excited over completion of some rural roads

Posted on Author St ephen Olufemi

…say action forced down prices of farm produce St ephen Olufemi Oni reports on the completed roads in Kwara South Senatorial District by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in the past three years and the reaction of the people of the area… It was excitement and jubilation among the Yoruba-speaking- people of the seven local government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica