Kalu mourns demise of foremost lawyer, Prof. Uche Uche

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of renowned legal expert, Professor Uche Uche as a huge loss to the country.

Extolling the virtues of the late Professor of Law, Kalu stressed that the deceased contributed immensely to the legal profession beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former governor, while admonishing the family of the late legal luminary to sustain his worthy legacies, stressed that the late legal icon was a source of inspiration to his comtemporaries and the younger generation.

Kalu in a condolence message commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, adding that the deceased was a notable son of Ohafia local government area of Abia state, who was known globally for his legal expertise.

He said: “I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of foremost legal luminary, Professor Uche Uche.

“The late legal expert served meritoriously in various capacities across the globe.

“He was known for his integrity, intellectual capacity and professionalism.

“The late legal icon will be remembered for his good deeds.”

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late legal scholar.

