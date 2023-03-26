News

Kalu Mourns Demise Of Former Chief Of General Staff, Diya

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State over the demise of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd).

Kalu while stressing that the deceased was a compassionate and selfless statesman, urged the Diya family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch.

The former Governor acknowledged the contributions of the late military officer to nation-building in various capacities, adding that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to give the Diya family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said, ” I mourn the passing of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd).

“The deceased played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of the country in different positions.

“He was highly detribalized, compassionate and committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the late military officer eternal rest.

