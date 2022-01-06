News

Kalu mourns demise of former Military Gov. of Abia, Col. Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has extolled the virtues of the former Military Governor of Abia and Osun states, Col. Anthony Obi (rtd) who passed on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Kalu, who acknowledged the noble contributions of the former military governor to nation building in various positions, stressed that the deceased was a courageous, intelligent and selfless military officer.
The former governor condoled with the government and people of Abia, Osun and Enugu states, adding that the deceased carved a niche for himself in his professional endeavours.
In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his sincere condolences to the Obi family of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, noting that the late military governor will be remembered for his good deeds.
He said: “I mourn the demise of former Military Governor of Abia and Osun states, Col. Anthony Obi (rtd).
” The late military officer played immense roles in nation building through various platforms.
“He will be remembered for his outstanding qualities, which stood him out in his profession.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Obi family during this period of grief.
“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”
Kalu also prayed to God to give the Obi family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai calls for partnership with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kaduna State G o v e r n o r, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said that the current security challenge facing the state required that traditional rulers demonstrate greater dynamism in promoting peaceful relations in their communities.   This was as he also said that; “Addressing the security challenges and threats to the rural economy […]
News

Ransom payment’ll ‘prosper kidnapping’, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…calls for greater vigilance President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned against payment of ransom for release of abducted persons, saying doing so will ‘prosper kidnapping’ in the country. Reacting to the release of 279 girls abducted by bandits from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State yesterday, the President called for greater vigilance from the people […]
News

Uyo Ward 9 PDP Stakeholders zone Councillship  to Ibiaku-Offot: Presents Aspirant to Paramount Ruler for blessing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Ahead of the 2020 Local Government Council election, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 9 (formerly Ward 7), have zoned the councillorship seat to Ibiaku-Offot village. The decisions which were taken after series of deliberation among stakeholders at the Ward Center, St. John Primary School, Eniong, this evening, were captured in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica