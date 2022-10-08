News

Kalu mourns demise of former National Chairman of PDP, Chief  Ogbulafor

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of former National  Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Commiserating with the government and people of Abia State, Kalu stressed that the late politician contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, having served in various capacities in the political space.

The former governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family, noting that the deceased was a notable political figure in the country.

In a condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late politician.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the demise of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

“Having held various positions in the public sector, the deceased played notable roles in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers  are with the Ogbulafor family at this sorrowful moment.

“It is my prayer that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and repose the soul of the late politician.”

Kalu called on the Ogbulafor family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.

 

