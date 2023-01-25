News

Kalu mourns demise of former VC of Abia Varsity, Prof. Ikonne

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the passing of the former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Professor Uchenna Ikonne.

The former governor stressed that the deceased was an accomplished professional in his field, adding that the late optometrist lived a purposeful life.

Kalu in a condolence message prayed for eternal rest for the late academician.

He said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of the former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Professor Uchenna Ikonne.

“The late academician lived a fulfilled life considering his achievements and contributions to humanity.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Ikonne family during this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed to God to give the Ikonne family the fortitude to bear the loss.

 

Our Reporters

