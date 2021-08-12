Kalu mourns demise of Mohammed Fawehinmi

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of first child of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, who died at the age of 52.

Describing the late Mohammed Fawehinmi as a cerebral lawyer and upright human rights activist, the former governor condoled with the government and people of Ondo State over the sad loss.

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal, Kalu urged the Fawehinmi family to be comforted in the remarkable life Mohammed Fawehinmi lived.

He said: “The death of the eldest child of late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is shocking and painful.

“The younger Fawehinmi in his life time played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people.

“He was successful in his profession and humanitarian gestures.

“The deceased left behind good legacies worthy of emulation.”

Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Mohammed Fawehinmi.

