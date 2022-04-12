Kalu mourns demise of Mrs. Felicia Wabara

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the former president of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara over the demise of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara. Kalu, who described the deceased as a woman of virtue, stressed that the late Mrs Wabara will be remembered for her good deeds.

The former governor prayed to God to give the Wabara family the fortitude to bear the sad loss. In his condolence message, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late Mrs Wabara, adding that the deceased was humble, selfless and kindhearted. Kalu said: “I mourn the passing of the wife of the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

“The deceased was a woman of substance, who was committed to the service of God and humanity. “She will be remembered for her good legacies. “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Abia and Edo states over the passing of Mrs Wabara.” Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

