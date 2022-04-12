News Top Stories

Kalu mourns demise of Mrs. Felicia Wabara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the former president of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara over the demise of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara. Kalu, who described the deceased as a woman of virtue, stressed that the late Mrs Wabara will be remembered for her good deeds.

 

The former governor prayed to God to give the Wabara family the fortitude to bear the sad loss. In his condolence message, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late Mrs Wabara, adding that the deceased was humble, selfless and kindhearted. Kalu said: “I mourn the passing of the wife of the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

 

“The deceased was a woman of substance, who was committed to the service of God and humanity. “She will be remembered for her good legacies. “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Abia and Edo states over the passing of Mrs Wabara.” Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UNWTO calls for ‘Best Tourism Villages’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The United Nations World Tourism Organsation (UNWTO) has commenced the process of recognising villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. This new initiative was made public at the opening of UNWTO Middle East regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The project […]
News

Suspect in Portland killing of far-right protester ‘shot dead’ by US marshals

Posted on Author Reporter

  The suspect in the death of a far-right protester in Portland has been shot dead by US marshals in Washington state, according to local law enforcement officials. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, a regular attendee during weeks of protests, was killed during an encounter in Lacey, Washington, south-west of Seattle on Thursday evening, said the Pierce county […]
News Top Stories

Reps halt 774,000 public works programme

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, ordered the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, to stop with immediate effect all processes leading to the commencement of the Public Works Programme on January 5, 2021.   The House stated that the programme be put on hold until the list of beneficiaries compiled by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica