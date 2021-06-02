News

Kalu mourns demise of NECO boss, Obioma

Former Governor of Abia and Chief Whip of the Senate has expressed sadness over the demise of the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma. Describing the demise of Obioma as a huge loss to academia, the former governor acknowledged the contributions of the late Professor to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu, while commiserating with the Obioma family, prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased. In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip said: “The demise of the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma is painful. “The late Professor contributed immensely to academia in no small measure.

“He will be remembered for academic excellence. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the Obioma family at this period of grief. “May his gentle soul rest in peace.” The former governor while commiserating with the government and people of Abia State, called on the Obioma family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a remarkable life.

