Kalu mourns demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki. Describing the former Minister of State for Defence as a complete gentleman and consummate politician, Kalu stressed that the deceased made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

While conveying his sincere condolences to the Federal Government and in particular, chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kalu urged the political class to emulate the outstanding qualities of the deceased. In a condolence message, the former governor prayed to Allah to grant the Seriki family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said: “I mourn the passing of the former Minister of State for Defence and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki. “The late former minister was a consummate politician and philanthropist.

“Having served in different capacities, he contributed to the social, economic and political development of the country. “He left behind remarkable legacies for his family and loved ones to uphold. “The deceased will be sorely missed.” Kalu also extended his condolences to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while praying to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Seriki and grant him al-Jannah Firdaus.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...