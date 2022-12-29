News

Kalu mourns demise of Ohanaeze leader, Obiozor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says: Big loss to nation

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor as a colossal loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late envoy, Kalu stressed that Obiozor made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse will be greatly missed.

In his tribute to the late Obiozor, the former governor emphasized that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom seek counsel and advice from him.

Kalu said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the sub- national, national and global levels.

“His intellectual contributions to global discourse were enormous and worthy of commendation.

“The personal attributes of the deceased were anchored on fairness and equity.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance.

“The late President General lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, loved ones and leaders to uphold.”

Kalu commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo state while praying to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC confirms acquiring N1bn vehicles for Niger

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…approves N3.5bn vehicles for security agencies in FCT, ICPC …okays $2.59bn private sector investments in Badagry seaports …assures 2023 election’ll hold The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of the development of Badagry Deep Seaport to private investors for $2.59 billion with an agreement to revert same back to the government through the […]
News

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel report is Half Truth… Civil Society Groups

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Civil Society Groups on Wednesday in Lagos, described the outcome of the judicial panel of inquiry constituted by the Lagos State government to probe cases of Police Brutality, as reek of half truth, which does not represent the real intention of the setting up of the panel. Speaking at a Press conference in Lagos, […]
News

NSA: Treasury Single Account blocked N4bn bank charges

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has said that at least N4 billion charges were blocked through the instrumentality of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). A statement on Friday by the spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said Monguno spoke at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Insecurity in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica