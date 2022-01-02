News

Kalu mourns demise of Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu, while acknowledging the noble roles played by the late monarch in promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Ibadanland, stressed that Oba Adetunji lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Ibadanland.

He said: “The demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is a big loss to the nation.

“The late monarch was a rallying point for the people of Ibadanland.

“He contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“The late traditional ruler lived a fulfilled life and left behind good legacies for his loved ones to sustain.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late monarch and give the people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Bishops face clash with Biden over abortion

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Catholic bishops are on a potential collision course with President Joe Biden after voting to commission a document that may call for him to be barred from Holy Communion. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) clashed online over whether to draw up a teaching document on politicians who support abortion. Holy Communion […]
News

U.S. universities offer $4.35m scholarships to 30 Nigerian students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Thirty Opportunity Funds Program scholars of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have received fully-funded scholarships totalling $4.35 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2021/2022 academic session. Following a competitive selection process, the 30 high-achieving, lowincome students received financial aid from the U.S. Consulate General that covered expenses involved in the college […]
News

Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica