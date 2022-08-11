News

Kalu mourns foremost lawyer, Prof Uche

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of renowned legal expert, Prof. Uche Uche, as a huge loss to the country. Extolling the virtues of the late Professor of Law, Kalu stressed that the deceased contributed immensely to the legal profession beyond the shores of Nigeria. The former governor, while admonishing the family of the late legal luminary to sustain his worthy legacies, stressed that the late legal icon was a source of inspiration to his comtemporaries and the younger generation. Kalu in a condolence message commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, adding that the deceased was a notable son of Ohafia local government area of Abia State, who was known globally for his legal expertise. He said: “I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of foremost legal luminary, Professor Uche Uche. “The late legal expert served meritoriously in various capacities across the globe.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Guber polls: U.S. imposes visa ban on Nigerians ‘undermining democracy’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United States Government has imposed additional visa restrictions on Nigerians it said were involved in undermining democracy in the run-up to Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State and October governorship election in Ondo State.   This is as the U.S. government also said the additional visa restrictions have also been enforced on individuals who operated […]
News

PDP c’ttee keeps zoning presidential ticket on hold

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved that the presidential ticket of the party will not be zoned yet. However, it also resolved that the North and the South should swap current party positions. This means the chairman will come from the North while the National Secretary will come from the […]
News Top Stories

Enter 2022 with optimism, Archbishop Martins tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined Nigerians to be optimistic and to embrace a positive mind-set as they enter 2022, filled with renewed trust in God Almighty.   In his New Year message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate admitted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica