Kalu mourns former A’Court Justice, Ikwechegh

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over passing on of former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Abai Ikwechegh.

He described the deceased as a forthright, bold and incorruptible jurist, stressing that the demise of Justice Ikwechegh was a big loss to the judicial profession and Nigeria at large.

While admonishing members of the Ikwechegh family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch, the former governor noted that the deceased demonstrated discipline, integrity and dedication in all his endeavours.

In a condolence message, Kalu stressed that the late jurist lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by members of the Bar and Bench.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Chief (Mrs) Mary Ikwechegh over the demise of her husband and former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Abai Ikwechegh.

“The late Jurist was a man of honour in all ramifications.

“He was forthright, selfless and incorruptible.

“The late Justice Ikwechegh upheld the tenets of his profession.

“He lived an exemplary life anchored on justice, fairness and equity.

“The late statesman will be remembered for his contributions to jurisprudence in Nigeria.”

