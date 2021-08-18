Kalu mourns former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu as a painful loss. Stressing that the deceased was a consummate politician, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Mantu to nation building in various capacities. The former governor noted that the deceased was a detrabilized Nigerian, who carved a niche for himself in the political space. In a condolence message, Kalu commiserated with family, friends and political associates of the deceased. He said: “I commiserate with the Mantu family over the demise of former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu.

“He was a selfless and compassionate politician. “The deceased was a notable figure in the political circle in Nigeria. “He was humble, urbane and easy-going. “The late Mantu will be sorely missed.” Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus.

