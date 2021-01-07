Kalu mourns kinsman, Ukonu

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of popular broadcaster and pioneer General Manager of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Aba, Chief Anyogu Elekwachi Ukonu as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria at large. Kalu, while extolling the virtues of his late kinsman, stressed that the deceased was jovial, peaceful and urbane and selfless.

Acknowledging the contributions of Ukonu to the entertainment industry, the former governor called on the family to sustain the worthy legacies of their late patriarch. In a condolence message, Kalu noted that the passing of the veteran broadcaster was a personal loss, adding that the late Ukonu was a community leader, media guru, comedian, broadcaster, teacher and philanthropist. He said: “Our community, Igbere, has lost one of its finest.

“The late Ukonu was a man of many parts. “He was blessed with numerous skills and as such, he carved a niche for himself in various fields of human endeavour. “The late broadcaster used his resources and network of contacts to advance the cause of his community. “He will be sorely missed by family, friends and fans.” The former governor urged the Ukonu family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch left behind good deeds, while praying to God for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

