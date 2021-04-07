News Top Stories

Kalu mourns late Olu of Warri, salutes Olu-designate, Utieyinoritsetsol

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the passing of the 20th Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko, whose demise has been officially announced. Kalu also congratulated His Royal Majesty Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on his selection as Oludesignate.

 

While conveying his warm greetings to the Itsekiri nation, the former governor urged the Oludesignate to uphold the remarkable legacies of his predecessors, which was anchored on selflessness, patriotism and inclusive leadership.

 

In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip called on Itsekiri sons and daughters across the globe to rally support for the Olu-designate, adding that the Itsekiri have, over the years, sustained their culture and tradition, of which the revered position of Olu of Warri remains the rallying point.

 

He said, “I condole with the Itsekiri nation over the demise of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko, the 20th Olu of Warri.

 

“The late Olu Ikenwoli was a strong advocate of peace and, as such, he contributed to nation building through various platforms. “He lived a remarkable life dedicated to the service of humanity’.

 

“I equally congratulate His Royal Majesty, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on his emergence as Oludesignate. “Having sustained his late father’s pedigree, the 19th Olu of Warri, the Oludesignate has the capacity to steer the affairs of the Itsekiri nation. “I wish the Olu-designate a peaceful reign and continued success in all his endeavours.”

 

Kalu prayed for long life and prosperity for the Oludesignate as he ascends the throne of his forefathers.

