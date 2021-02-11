Metro & Crime

Kalu mourns late Rep member, Prestige

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator for Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the passing of a member of House of Representatives for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

Senator Kalu, in a condolence message, described the deceased as a compassionate politician, who touched lives of people in his constituency.

The former Governor of Abia State extended his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late Prestige.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I mourn the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

“It is a sad loss to Abia state and the national assembly.

“However, we take solace in the fact that late federal legislator contributed to the growth of his constituency.”

