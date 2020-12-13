News Top Stories

Kalu mourns Leadership Newspapers’ publisher, Ndah-Isaiah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr. Sam Ndah-Isaiah as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria as a whole.

 

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the deceased, stressed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a patriotic statesman and detribalized Nigerian with passion for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

 

Applauding the worthy legacies of the late publisher, Kalu admonished family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain the good deeds of Ndah-Isaiah, noting that the late media guru contributed immensely to the media industry locally and internationally.

 

In his tribute, the Chief Whip of the Senate, commiserated with the people and government of Niger State, adding that the late Ndah-Isaiah was a notable figure beyond the media industry. He said: “The passing of the Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Mr Sam Ndah-Isaiah is a big loss to Nigeria.

 

“The deceased played various roles in nation building as a columnist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. “The late Publisher was dogged, humble, forthright and consistent.

 

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation. “The late media guru, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies.”

 

Kalu, who also extended his sincere condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and other stakeholders in the media industry, prayed to God to rest the soul of Nda-Isaiah and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG tasks workers on value addition to governance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan, yesterday said the Federal Government was making huge investments in human capital development in order to empower civil servants to create more value for sustainable governance in the country. The head of service, who urged workers to see their employment as a privileged position […]
News Top Stories

Birth control pill does not raise risk of depression

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said hormonal birth control and other forms of contraceptive pills do not raise depression risk. These are the findings of a new study, which was published in the ‘American Journal of Psychiatry’. Their study, which is a comprehensive review of published research of birth control methods for women with […]
News

Robbers’ letter: Ebonyi police command is ready – PPRO

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday told robbers planning to attack Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area that it would boomerang. The police said they would not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community, notifying the residents of their planned visit. The robbers also wrote to one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: