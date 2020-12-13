Kalu mourns Leadership Newspapers’ publisher, Ndah-Isaiah

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr. Sam Ndah-Isaiah as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria as a whole.

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the deceased, stressed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a patriotic statesman and detribalized Nigerian with passion for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

Applauding the worthy legacies of the late publisher, Kalu admonished family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain the good deeds of Ndah-Isaiah, noting that the late media guru contributed immensely to the media industry locally and internationally.

In his tribute, the Chief Whip of the Senate, commiserated with the people and government of Niger State, adding that the late Ndah-Isaiah was a notable figure beyond the media industry. He said: “The passing of the Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Mr Sam Ndah-Isaiah is a big loss to Nigeria.

“The deceased played various roles in nation building as a columnist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. “The late Publisher was dogged, humble, forthright and consistent.

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation. “The late media guru, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu, who also extended his sincere condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and other stakeholders in the media industry, prayed to God to rest the soul of Nda-Isaiah and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

