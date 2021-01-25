News

Kalu mourns passage of Abia monarch, Eze Enweramadu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described passing of His Royal Highness, Dr. Bernard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland as a huge loss to Abia State and Nigeria in general.

 

Extolling virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased used his position and resources to advance the cause of his people. While admonishing the Enweramadu family to uphold the worth legacies of their late patriarch, the Senate Chief Whip urged traditional rulers to emulate the good deeds of the late monarch.

 

In a condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to people and government of Abia State over the demise of the prominent monarch. He said: “I received with pain the news of the passing of HRH Dr. Benard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland, Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia State. “The late monarch contributed to nation-building in various capacities.

 

“He lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity. “The late traditional ruler will be remembered for his outstanding leadership attributes and good legacies. “No doubt, the late monarch will be sorely missed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Babcock produces 66 First Class graduates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Babcock University, Ilisan – Remo, Ogun State, has graduated 2,169 graduands, comprising 1,686 undergraduates and 483 postgraduates, out of which 66 made first class. The Department of Christian Religious Studies in the School of Education and Humanities produced the overall best student: Olayemi Oluwaseyi Olayinka, with a CGPA of 4.92. Speaking at the virtual convocation […]
News

Magashi: Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity sacrosanct

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has said that Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate on the basis of any excuses; as such the Federal Government would go the extra mile in order to sustain the unity of the nation, even as he added that the nation’s unity and sovereignty is sacrosanct and will […]
News

While Dr. Mailafiya won’t honour police invitation, by lawyer

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Legal Defense team of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya has explained why the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Mailafia did not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General Force Criminal Investigation Department.   Dr. Mailafia was invited to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica