Kalu mourns passage of Abia monarch, Eze Enweramadu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described passing of His Royal Highness, Dr. Bernard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland as a huge loss to Abia State and Nigeria in general.

Extolling virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased used his position and resources to advance the cause of his people. While admonishing the Enweramadu family to uphold the worth legacies of their late patriarch, the Senate Chief Whip urged traditional rulers to emulate the good deeds of the late monarch.

In a condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to people and government of Abia State over the demise of the prominent monarch. He said: “I received with pain the news of the passing of HRH Dr. Benard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland, Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia State. “The late monarch contributed to nation-building in various capacities.

“He lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity. “The late traditional ruler will be remembered for his outstanding leadership attributes and good legacies. “No doubt, the late monarch will be sorely missed.”

