Kalu mourns passing of wife of first military Head of State, Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Describing the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi as a huge loss to the nation, Kalu urged members of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family to sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch.

Kalu in a condolence message, prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi, adding that the deceased was selfless and patriotic.

He said: “I sympathise with the family of late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi on the demise of Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi.

“The deceased was forthright, kind, urbane and selfless.

“She was a role model to the womenfolk.

“The late Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi will be remembered for her good deeds.

“Her life was remarkable and purposeful.”

Kalu while admonishing the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that the late Chief (Mrs) Veronica Aguiyi-Ironsi supported the cause of the people in her endeavours.

