Kalu mourns Prestige, commiserates with family, Abia

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige. According to Kalu, the deceased was a compassionate politician who touched lives of people in his constituency. In a condolence message, the former governor extended his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late Prestige. He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I mourn the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige. “It is a sad loss to Abia State and the National Assembly. “However, we take solace in the fact that late federal legislator contributed to the growth of his constituency.”
Related Articles
Niger vows to deal with violators of COVID-19 protocols
Following increasing number of confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Niger State and the continued flagrant disregard for safety protocols, the state government yesterday warned that it would deal decisively with the offenders of such protocols in the state. It reminded the people that the state’s preventive, containment and emergency order was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola canvasses active, soft forces against insecurity
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that a blend of active and soft forces was required to win the war against insurgency and perpetually restore peace to Nigeria. He, however, advocated collective efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country, noting that collaborative effort and patriotism remained the tool that both the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hope rises in new drug to combat sepsis
Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have found a promising new drug to combat sepsis, potentially saving millions of lives each year. Research on the new medication, was published yesterday in ‘Nature Communications’. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of an infection and it occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)