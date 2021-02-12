News

Kalu mourns Prestige, commiserates with family, Abia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige. According to Kalu, the deceased was a compassionate politician who touched lives of people in his constituency. In a condolence message, the former governor extended his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late Prestige. He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I mourn the passing of a member of House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South federal constituency), Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige. “It is a sad loss to Abia State and the National Assembly. “However, we take solace in the fact that late federal legislator contributed to the growth of his constituency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger vows to deal with violators of COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Following increasing number of confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Niger State and the continued flagrant disregard for safety protocols, the state government yesterday warned that it would deal decisively with the offenders of such protocols in the state.   It reminded the people that the state’s preventive, containment and emergency order was […]
News

Oyetola canvasses active, soft forces against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that a blend of active and soft forces was required to win the war against insurgency and perpetually restore peace to Nigeria.   He, however, advocated collective efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country, noting that collaborative effort and patriotism remained the tool that both the […]
News Top Stories

Hope rises in new drug to combat sepsis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have found a promising new drug to combat sepsis, potentially saving millions of lives each year. Research on the new medication, was published yesterday in ‘Nature Communications’. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of an infection and it occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica