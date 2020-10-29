Arts & Entertainments

Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (Morocco)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the demise of Igbo legendary and philosophical singer, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka, popularly known as “Morocco” as a big loss to the country.
Lamenting the passing of the music meastro and social crusader, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late musician to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.
Kalu stressed that the late King of Ekpili music, through his songs, addressed social and moral issues, adding that the late musician, used his music to advance the cause of the people.
The Senator, in a condolence message, commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State, over the demise of their illustrious son, adding that the memories of the late social crusader, will remain evergreen in the minds of his fans and Nigerians in general.
He said: “The passing of renowned musician, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (Morocco) is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria at large.
“I recall early this year, the late musician celebrated his 60th anniversary on stage, with over 120 albums to his credit.
“The late musician alongside his contemporaries, the late Chief Stephen Osadebe and the late Chief Oliver De Coque, contributed immensely to the entertainment industry, locally and internationally. They all had exceptionality and musical depth on stage.
“The late Morocco’s music was a bridge between the old tunes and new breed of Ekpili music.
“Both the old and the young enjoyed the songs of the late King of Ekpili music.
“The late philosophical singer was the first Ekpili musician to perform outside the shores of Nigeria.
“He was popular in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and South Africa.
“Above all, the music career of the deceased was remarkable, unbeatable and fulfilling.”
While extending his heartfelt condolences to the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Morocco Maduka Global Fans Club and members of the Maduka family, Kalu admonished upcoming musicians to emulate the worthy legacies of the late Ekpili musician.
He prayed to God to rest the soul of the popular musician and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

