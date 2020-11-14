Kalu mourns veteran sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Mr Bisi Lawrence, popularly known as Uncle Biz Law. Describing the deceased as a talented media practitioner and sports enthusiast, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the media guru to journalism and sports development in Nigeria.

Kalu, while commiserating with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), urged media practitioners to uphold the ethics of the profession as demonstrated by the late statesman in his lifetime.

The pillar of sports and football lover, in his tribute, stressed that the late journalist, will be remembered for his good works in the media profession. Kalu said, “the demise of Mr Bisi Lawrence, a seasoned journalist and sports administrator is a big loss to the media industry. “The late media guru used his writing skills to contribute to development of sports beyond the shores of Nigeria. “He will be sorely missed” The former governor prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the media guru and give his family the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

