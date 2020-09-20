News

Kalu mourns victims of Ebonyi bus accident

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with families of the victims of the road accident, which happened along Akaeze-Ishiagu axis of Afikpo-Okigwe highway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Friday.
While wishing the victims hospitalized quick recovery, Kalu described the incident as devastating.
Kalu in a condolence message said: “The ghastly motor accident along Afikpo-Okigwe highway on Friday night, was tragic, considering the number of lives that were lost.
“It is painful,  saddening and devastating.
“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.
“I also pray for the quick recovery of the victims receiving medical treatment.”
The former governor admonished drivers to drive with caution on highways, noting that strict adherence to speed limit will reduce road accidents.
Kalu also commended Ebonyi State government and other stakeholders for their efforts in rescuing the victims.

