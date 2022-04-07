News Top Stories

Kalu moves to attract Federal Poly, College of Education to Abia North

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, is currently working on two bills to establish a Federal Polytechnic, Abiriba, and the Federal College of Education, Arochukwu, all in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State.

While the bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic went through first reading, the one for the establishment of College of Education passed second reading. Leading the debate on the bill on College of Education, Kalu pointed out that the objective of the bill was to amend the Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, in order to pave way for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Arochukwu, by upgrading the existing Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, to Federal College of Education.

While persuading his colleagues to support its second reading, Kalu recalled that previous attempts in the 7th and 8th Assemblies to upgrade the existing facilities at the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu to a Federal Tertiary Institution failed due to the absence of a Bill which sought to amend the Federal Colleges of Education Act.

He said: “The Bill technically consists of 3 Clauses namely: Amendment of Federal Colleges of Education Act Cap F8 Cap N143 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, Amendment of first schedule to the Principal Act and Citation. “We would by passing this Bill for further legislative process bring the dreams and aspirations of not just the good people of Abia State but all Nigerians, to have access to good federal government tertiary education.” While stressing the importance of the institution to the nation’s educational system, Kalu said that the proposed College of Education would produce competent teachers for secondary schools in the country.

 

Our Reporters

