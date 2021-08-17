Sports

Kalu needs a break, proper checks

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe Comments Off on Kalu needs a break, proper checks

A former international, Daniel Amokachi, has advised Super Eagles striker, Samuel Kalu, to take a break from football to examine his health comprehensively.

 

Reacting to the incident involving a Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, who collapsed during a match in France, he said the Bordeaux FC player should take a break and go for series of tests to unravel what was wrong with him. “Health is important.

 

He should do comprehensive test especially because it was not the first time,” Amokachi said. Kalu was said to be “fine” after collapsing on the pitch at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday during their 2-2 draw against Marseille, according to his team-mate Remy Oudin.

 

He received immediate medical attention after falling to the ground in the sixth minute. He walked off the pitch minutes later holding an ice pack against his head.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

