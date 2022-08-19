Kalu never had confrontation with armed group – Spokesperson

The Campaign Organisation of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has refuted reports that the former Governor of Abia State had an armed confrontation with a group during his ward-to-ward tour in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the organisation’s Spokesperson, Sunny Idika said:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his team never had any armed confrontation with any group during his ward-to-ward tour in Ohafia Local Government Area as peddled by some people.

“Senator Kalu met and interacted with his constituents from Okamu, Ohafor and Ania wards where he admonished them to be peaceful and law abiding.

“Let it be on record that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his team never encountered any armed group at the communities he visited.

“Therefore, those peddling such rumour against the Chief Whip of the Senate, should desist from the mischievous act.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is doing everything possible within his constitutional rights to bring the unfortunate security crisis in Ohafia Local Government Area under control.”

