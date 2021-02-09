News

Kalu: Nigerian lawmakers poorest globally

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) has said Nigerian legislators are the poorest in the world.
Kalu, who disclosed this Tuesday while addressing the media, said their poor financial state was also responsible for the incessant deaths among them.
The spokesman, who was responding to a question on the failure of the House to attend to reports of its investigative committee, denied that the lawmakers were compromised.
He said: “As per being compromised, you would have seen it on the lawmakers. This is the poorest parliament. You don’t see the lawmakers living in luxury. Compromised with what? With position or money? These guys are suffering.

“That is why most of the sickness they are passing through are heart attacks. It is this failure or that failure, due to stress from their constituents.
“The truth must be told, whether you understand it or not. Let the press know this that the pressure from the constituents is killing members of the National Assembly. That is the truth. The pressure is too much,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Travel & Tourism

Stakeholders design new roadmap for domestic tourism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As efforts to develop the Nigerian tourism sector as a thriving business; the best means of diversifying the nation’s economy, given that tourism is the largest employer of labour, with multiplier effect; continue to gather momentum, a new roadmap for developing domestic tourism has been unveiled by a group to stakeholders. According to the group, […]
News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila shielding corrupt APC members –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, of shielding corrupt members of the executive from investigation.   The party said the decision of the Speaker to shutdown the sitting of various committees investigating activities of ministries and agencies of government, was a deliberate design to cover corruption […]
News

Indian PM’s Twitter account hacked

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter has said that an account for the personal website of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked. A series of tweets were sent from the account asking followers to donate cryptocurrency to a relief fund. Twitter said it was aware of the activity and had taken steps to secure the compromised account, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica