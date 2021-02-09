Kalu: Nigerian lawmakers poorest globally

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) has said Nigerian legislators are the poorest in the world.

Kalu, who disclosed this Tuesday while addressing the media, said their poor financial state was also responsible for the incessant deaths among them.

The spokesman, who was responding to a question on the failure of the House to attend to reports of its investigative committee, denied that the lawmakers were compromised.

He said: “As per being compromised, you would have seen it on the lawmakers. This is the poorest parliament. You don’t see the lawmakers living in luxury. Compromised with what? With position or money? These guys are suffering.

“That is why most of the sickness they are passing through are heart attacks. It is this failure or that failure, due to stress from their constituents.

“The truth must be told, whether you understand it or not. Let the press know this that the pressure from the constituents is killing members of the National Assembly. That is the truth. The pressure is too much,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...