News Top Stories

Kalu: Nine presidential aspirants to step down for Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that an influential presidential aspirant from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also planning to join the APC.

Kalu, though did not list their names, was the first to drop his presidential ambition in support of Lawan on the grounds of failure of APC to zone the presidential ticket to the South East. He declared his support for Lawan, who hails from the North East.

According to Kalu:“Lawan’s candidature will rock like hurricane. “The issue of the APC presidential candidate will be settled even before the primaries.

“As I am talking to you, about nine presidential aspirants from our party have intimated me of their plans to drop their presidential ambition to support Ahmad Lawan. “Does that not signify victory before the election?

 

Lawan’s candidature will rock like hurricane. “Lawan is from the North East and has similar sympathy with the South East that is yet to produce president. “I have repeated my reasons for dropping my ambition for Lawan severally and I am sure Nigerians are aware already.

 

“We are also expecting an influential presidential aspirant from the opposition to join the APC.

“So, you can see the party is very progressive and properly ready for Lawan’s emergence,“ the former governor of Abia said. On the call for postponement of primary elections by some political parties, Kalu said he does not expect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to listen to them.

 

He said the parties were duly informed and should have prepared well as mandated by the electoral body. “Extension of the dates will only support irresponsibility. Nigerians find it difficult to keep to time and appointments and that is why they would always seek for extra time.

“I support INEC to stick to their timetable. Otherwise, we will be living with postponement after postponement. Such a trend is not healthy for a society and its people. “We complain of indiscipline but not ready to be practical about the requirements of discipline.

 

“INEC should discipline any party that fails to meet up because that is the only way they can take their jobs seriously,” Kalu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigerian engineers mull incubation centres for young graduates

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineering (NIMechE) has said that it was working towards establishing an industrial mechanic village and academy to incubate innovation and harness talents from young engineering students and graduates. Newly inaugurated National Chairman of the body, Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during her investiture, said the proposed nationwide […]
News

May Day: Kalu salutes workers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded Nigerian workers for their contributions to national development. Describing workers as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy, Kalu urged the labour force to sustain their productivity in a bid to build a prosperous nation. While tasking the political class […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

Why some students failed 2021 UTME, by Oloyede

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday explained that the fake past UTME questions and answers that was circulated by unscrupulous people claiming to be genuinely from JAMB and dogmatically taken by some parents and students led to the mass failure in the 2021 UTME. He blamed some parents and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica