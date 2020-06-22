Kalu, Nkole, others raise the alarm over Abia, C’River’s deplorable boundary

S

enate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu council area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase council of Cross River State, which had claimed many lives and property.

He, however, called for proper demarcation of the boundary.

Kalu, who made the call through chairperson of the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, Mrs. Jemima Ola Kalu, during flag off distribution of relief materials to the victims of the clashes in Umuahia the Abia State capital, assured that a permanent solution would soon be found as he was already discussing the matter with the National Boundaries Commission for the permanent delineation of the boundary.

Kalu lauded the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for providing the relief materials to cushion the effect of the attack which had made them refugees. He urged them to make proper use of the items.

Also speaking, a member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency, Hon. Uko Nkole, recalled that on February, 20th, 2020, he raised a motion calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to call on NBC to delineate the boundary between Isu community and their neighboring clans in Cross River.

Nkole, added that the event was the granting of one of the prayers of a motion which was the provision of relief materials by NEMA but insisted that proper demarcation of the boundary was necessary to avert further clashes.

