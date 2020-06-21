Kalu, Nkole, others want permanent solution to Abia, C’River boundary problem

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu Council Area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase Council of Cross River State, which has claimed many lives and properties and called for proper demarcation of the boundary.

Kalu, who made the call through the chairperson of the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, Elder Mrs Jemima Ola Kalu, during the flag off of distribution of relief materials to the victims of the clashes in Umuahia the Abia State capital, assured that a permanent solution would soon be found as he was already discussing the matter with the National Boundaries Commission for the permanent delineation of the boundary.

Kalu lauded the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for providing the relief materials to cushion the effect of the attack which had made them refugees. He urged them to make proper use of the items.

Also speaking, the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency, Hon Uko Nkole, recalled that on February, 20, 2020, he raised a motion calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to call on the NBC to delineate the boundary between Isu community and their neighboring clans in Cross River.

Nkole, added that the event was the granting of one of the prayers of that motion, which is the provision of relief materials by NEMA but insisted that proper demarcation the boundary was necessary to avert further clashes.

He acknowledged the inputs of the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

In his remarks, the Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Mike Ukoha, lauded the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for providing relief materials to Isu community.

