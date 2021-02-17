Kalu, Omoraro, other top politicians, business class grace ‘Access more with Stanel’

Metro & Crime

Top Nigerian politicians and entrepreneurs, which included the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, one time Governor of the Central Bank, Prof Charles Soludo, the founder of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmos Maduka, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and a host of others over the weekend graced the ‘Access More with Stanel’ programme, which held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.
Chief Executive Officer, Rage Media, and Public Relations Expert, George Omoraro, who, spoke at the event, which also had  Barr. Allen Onyema,  Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other top government officials in attendance, said: “A mentor compresses time for you. Experiences and lessons that will take you years to learn, your mentor can share with you in only a few hours.”
He also told the youth that: “We must pursue uncommon mentors who are destiny connectors/helpers and we must be humble enough to serve them and they will continually point us in the right direction.”
‘Access More with Stanel’ is an event which brings together thousands of young Nigerians for three days of empowerment, innovation and entertainment.
The aim is targeted at budding youths in South-Eastern Nigeria who seek a fun experience that will also enrich their lives. ‘Access More with Stanel’ offers opportunities for networking, learning and undiluted fun.
The event, our Correspondent learnt, had its first edition in 2019, with thousands of people in attendance, including high profile speakers and celebrities, and it is a platform created to bridge the gap between individuals and business owners, where they interact, exchange ideas, meet and greet.
Its main target is for the youths in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, to develop an SME mindset, and begin their businesses at any level with the lowest of capitals.
“Whether you want to present your latest research, learn from fellow academics, or soak in the dynamic vibe of the international community – The Masterclass provides a platform for you,” one of the organisers said.
The event had in attendance, seven keynote speakers, artists, seven Panellists, and thousands of attendees with COVID-19 protocols duly observed.

Reporter

