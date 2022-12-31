Kalu pays tribute to legend

Chief Whip of the Senate and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with football lovers across the globe over the demise of three-time world cup winner, Pele, who passed at the age of 82 yesterday. Lamenting the passing of the soccer legend, Kalu acknowledged the uncommon skills of the late footballer, adding that sports enthusiasts will greatly miss Pele. The former governor of Abia State, who is passionate about sports, stressed that the renowned football legend was a household name in the sports industry.

He said; “the death of award winning footballer, Pele, is saddening. He was known all over the world for his uncommon skills, which earned his numerous honours and awards. “The late Pele was indeed a notable figure in the sports industry. He will be sorely missed by family, friends, associates and football lovers across the world. The former governor prayed to God for the repose of Pele’s soul.

