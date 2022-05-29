Kalu picks Abia North APC senatorial ticket, promises more roads, industrialisation

Igbeaku Orji

UMUAHIA

The Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday promised to build more roads, small scale industries and medium scale farms if re- elected in 2023 to represent the district.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Chief Paul Onwuka declared the Senate Chief Whip winner with a total of 777 votes to emerge unopposed following the stepping down of his singular opponent, Fabian Okoronkwo.

Speaking after he was returned unopposed at Ebem Ohafia venue of the primary election Kalu said the target was 100 roads by 2023 in addition to lifting the people through small and medium scale farming and industrialization.

Kalu expressed gratitude to the members of APC in Abia North for unanimously returning him unopposed.

He said: “I have to thank the people of Abia North APC. The bigger business is to face the other parties. I have heard our traditional rulers, professionals and business people saying they want to return me unopposed. I want to see what they will do.”

He denied belonging to any faction of the party in the State saying as the Senate Chief Whip, he was working for the unity and progress of the party and would not have been part of factionalizing the party.

The Abia State former governor also denied plans to become vice president to Ahmad Lawan.

Obanikoro fumes as ex-dep gov picks Lagos West ticket

Wale Elegbede

Ex-Deputy Governor Lagos State, Oluranti Idiat Adebule, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial seat.

Three aspirants, Senator Musilui Obanikoro, Adebule and Kayode Opeifa vied for the ticket and Adebule polled 424 votes to emerge winner.

Obanikoro secured 119 votes to come second and Opeifa came third with four votes, while 10 void votes were recorded in the election that had 557 delegates accredited to vote.

However, former Minister Obanikoro through his Campaign Organisation said he is dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary election, stating that the declared winner was not even qualified to stand for the election.

In a statement released shortly after the exercise and signed by Tunji Adenbarin, the organization stated that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which it will address with the party in due course.

It reiterated its earlier stand that the acclaimed winner was not even qualified to stand for the election having not participated in the electoral process of obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms nor did she participate in the screening which she did not also submit to.

The chairman of the Senatorial Electoral Committee, Emeka Okafor, commended the delegates for good conduct during the entire process and expressed delight with the peaceful election.

Serving senators lose, as Ohakim withdraws from Imo North Senate race

Steve Uzoechi

OWERRI

The three senators representing Imo State at the National Assembly will not return to the Senate in 2023.

While Senator Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Imo West, wilfully left the senate to bid for the presidency of Nigeria, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Imo East was last Tuesday stopped from flying the party’s flag by Hon. Uche Onyeagucha who defeated him in the party’s primaries with a vote haul of 134 against Onyewuchi’s 110 votes.

In Imo North Senatorial District, stakeholders have already marked down and ‘deposed’ Senator Frank Ibezim of the APC who is representing Imo North, in preference to Hon. Patrick Ndubueze who is favoured by major stakeholders and a supposed zoning arrangement.

Deputy Speaker, Jamiu wins APC assembly ticket again

The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency-2 conducted on Thursday at Iworoko-Ekiti.

The chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Mr. Kayode Fasae made the declaration in Iworoko-Ekiti, the constituency headquarters.

Mr. Fasae announced that Hon. Hakeem Jamiu scored a total of 18 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr. Kayode Ojo who scored 12 votes.

A total number of 30 delegates from 6 wards cast their votes at 5 delegates per ward.

“Hakeem Jamiu, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the primary election,” he declared.

Ex-Ogun gov, Daniel wins senatorial ticket

Olufemi Adediran

ABEOKUTA

Former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has emerged as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East.

The two-time governor polled 450 votes out of the 496 total votes cast, while the incumbent Senator Lekan Mustapha scored 29 votes.

Daniel also defeated a former Deputy Governor to Ibikunle Amosun during his first term, Segun Adesegun who scored six votes and one Mr Seyi Oduntan, who had 12 votes.

At the commencement of the shadow election, held Saturday at Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode, the former Commissioner for Education in Ogun, Babatunde Ipaye, had announced that Senator Mustapha, had stepped down for Daniel.

This, it was gathered, made other aspirants to vacate the venue of the election, leaving behind only the former governor.

It would be recalled that, Daniel had in the build-up to the 2019 elections, announced that he had retired from partisan politics, saying he had ceased to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which party he was elected as governor twice.

He later joined the APC, stressing that his followers insisted that he could not retire from politics yet. Shettima, Monguno emerge senatorial candidates in Borno

Shettima, Monguno emerge senatorial candidates in Borno

Ahmed Miringa

MAIDUGURI

Former Governor Kashim Shettima and Senator representing Borno Central and his counterpart representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ndume as well as the House Majority Leader Mohammed Monguno, have emerged candidates of their respective Sensorial Districts in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senatorial primaries.

While declaring Shettima as senatorial candidate, the Chairman Borno Central Senatorial Planning Committee, Alhaji Musa Mahmoud said Senator Kashim Shettima scored 479 votes out of 480 total accredited votes to emerge candidate of the APC Borno Central Zon

Speaking after the declaration, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum commended the delegates, for unanimously electing Senator Shettima as sole candidate, as well as the organisers of the primary for transparent primaries.

Adefarati’s son, ex- information commissioner, Ojogo clinch reps tickets

Adewale Momoh

AKURE

A former Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs in Ondo State, Adegboyega Adefarati, has won the House of Representatives ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency.

Adefarati, the son of the late Adebayo Adefarati, the state’s former governor, defeated four other candidates for the ticket to emerge the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

The primary election which was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Ondo State capital was moved from Oka-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government due to disturbance and high security concerns which had hampered the process.

The Chairman of the State Electoral panel, Dr Kingsley Nwankwere, who announced the results, said out of the 113 delegates, Adefarati who emerged the winner polled 96 votes while his closest rival, the Vice-Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Ade Adeogun and Victor Ategbole, got six votes each.

Also the former commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, emerged the winner of APC primary in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Ojogo polled 67 votes to beat his closest opponent, Idowu Mafimisebi who scored 34 votes while Ayara scored seven votes.

Nwagba clinches Abia South APC Senatorial ticket

Emmanuel Ifeanyi

ABA

Former Member of the Abia State House of Assembly Dame Blessing Nwagba on Saturday won the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket for Abia South Senatorial District.

Nwagba, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) expressed gratitude to the delegates and leaders of the party for finding her worthy to fly the APC flag in the election.

She promised to prioritize youth and women empowerment if she is elected to the senate in 2023.

Asked whether she is intimidated by the quality of the other candidates from other political parties in the main election, the former lawmaker said she is prepared to defeat her rivals

Before the declaration of results, Nwagba’s rival, Dr kasarachi Enyinnaya, withdrew from the race, stressing that in all, the party remains supreme.

Akintunde, Buhari clinch Oyo Central, North tickets

Sola Adeyemo

IBADAN

Late former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s Works and Transport Commissioner, Dr. Yunus Akintunde yesterday won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Oyo Central.

He defeated his close challenger, Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, in a keenly contested election with 238 to 176 votes.

Another contestant: Wakil Oyedemi, polled 43, votes; Bimbo Kolade got 30 votes, while Kazeem Kolawole Raji had 5.

In the Oyo South senatorial district, the primary which was scheduled to hold at the Housing Corporation area was postponed till today.

One of the aspirants, Senator Balogun, who currently represents the district told journalists that, “What happened today (Saturday) is similar to what happened the other day at the stadium when they have a weak aspirant and they resorted to intimidation and attempted to frustrate the process”.

The district is made up of nine local governments: six in Ibadan and three in Ibarapa zone.

The local government areas are; Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West, Ibadan North West, Ido, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North and Ibarapa Central.

In the Oyo North, reports had it that the incumbent Senator Abdulfatai Buhari has been declared winner of the primary. Details of the result were not made know yet as at the time of filing the report.

Sani Bello beats Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi to clinch Zone C ticket

Daniel Atori

MINNA

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday defeated the Deputy Chief Whip of the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu to emerge the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Niger North senatorial district.

In primary elections that started on Saturday morning, and lasted till evening, Governor Sani Bello scored 335 votes to defeat Senator Sabi who scored only 7 votes.

After the exercise, only one invalid vote was recorded in zone C.

The Senatorial primary election for the Niger North which held in Kontagora at Teachers House peacefully head threw supporters of the Governor into jubilations.

However, there were indications that the incumbent Senator did not accept the election process, and may seek refuge with another party to remain in the upper chamber.

Oshiomhole, others win

Francis Ogbuagu

BENIN

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for Edo North senatorial district.

He was returned unopposed as his rival, Francis Alimikhena, the current senator from the area on Friday resigned his membership of the party and stepped down as an aspirant of the party.

In Edo south, former state youth leader of the party, Valentine Asuen defeated former deputy governor, Lucky Imasuen as he scored 216 to 158 votes while four votes were voided.

In Edo Central Monday Okpebholo was returned unopposed as he was affirmed by 242 out of the 244 accredited delegates.

While conceding defeat, Imasuen said he entered that race late and accepted the outcome of the result “we need to now work together to ensure that we win the general election.”

Sen. Adeyemi loses fourth term bid

The fourth term attempt of Senator Smart Adeyemi to go to the Senate has been smashed, as he lost the Kogi West Senatorial ticket, in just concluded primary in Kabba.

The Senator came third by polling 43 against the winner; Hon. Sunday Karimi polled 288 votes respectively.

Senator Adeyemi had on Friday reported a threat to his life and that of his family.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the third term senator was not allowed into the venue of the primary, which took place at Kabba on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Kogi state commissioner for information and communication, Kinsley Fanwo lost the APC ticket for the House of Representatives of Yagba federal constituency.

The former commissioner who is a henchman of Governor Yahaya Bello, lost by four votes as he scored 68 votes below the son of the former acting governor of the state, Hon. Olafemi.

Umeh Loses Anambra Central APGA Primary Election.

Okey Maduforo

AWKA

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Sen Victor Umeh yesterday lost the Anambra’Central Senatorial District Primary election to a two term member of the Federal House of Representatives Chief Dozie Nwankwo .

Announcing the results yesterday the Returning Officer, Mrs. Elizabeth Nwokocha said Sen Victor Umeh scored 151 votes while Dozie Nwankwo scored 162 votes and Uzuegbuna Okagbue scored 10 votes.

Nwankwo who represents Anaocha Dunukofia Njikoka Federal Constituency for the second term described his victory as a victory for democracy and his party APGA.

Former Minister, Alasoadura loses senate ticket

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

AKURE

Immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, has lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo Central Senatorial District as well as his ambition to return to the senate.

Alasoadura who polled 88 votes lost to Adeniyi Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who scored 144 at the primary which was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Ondo State capital.

The former Minister represented the senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

During the primary, four other aspirants including Wunmi Olatunji got two votes, Tola Awosika received 44 votes, Adeniran Oyebade scored zero votes and Ilesola Akinpelumi had 45 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral panel, Dr Clara Njowku, who announced the results said out of the 325 registered delegates, 323 delegates were accredited and voted.

