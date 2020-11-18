Kalu plans N100bn for 35% stake in Arsenal

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has indicated an interest in acquiring a 35% stake in Arsenal football club.

Arsenal was worth 631.95 million euros on Tuesday morning which is estimated at N285.6 billion. This means that the former governor and incumbent Senate Chief Whip would cough out N100 billion to obtain the 35% stake. The former Abia State Governor is known for the success of Enyimba Footbal

on the African continent during his tenure. OUK, as he is popularly called twitted through his official Twitter handle @OUKtweets on Monday evening, that he is interested in taking the 35% stake in the English Premier League side.

“Our success with Enyimba FC between 2000 to 2007 has continuSportously increased my passion for football,” he tweeted. “As the Pillar o

f Sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC. Our target is to lift the Champions League and EPL.”

It would be recalled that during his time as the governor of Abia between 1999 and 2007, local club Enyimba of Aba remained the kings of Nigerian football, winning the Nigeria Professional Football League five times – 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

The team also won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004 as the team became the first and only Nigeria side to have won the biggest club title on the continent. The Peoples Elephants also won the CAF Super Cup in 2004 and 2005.

