Sports

Kalu plans N100bn for 35% stake in Arsenal

Posted on Author Charles  Ogundiya Comment(0)

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has indicated an interest in acquiring a 35% stake in Arsenal football club.

 

Arsenal was worth 631.95 million euros on Tuesday morning which is estimated at N285.6 billion. This means that the former governor and incumbent Senate Chief Whip would cough out N100 billion to obtain the 35% stake. The former Abia State Governor is known for the success of Enyimba Footbal

on the African continent during his tenure. OUK, as he is popularly called twitted through his official Twitter handle @OUKtweets on Monday evening, that he is interested in taking the 35% stake in the English Premier League side.

 

 

 

“Our success with Enyimba FC between 2000 to 2007 has continuSportously increased my passion for football,” he tweeted. “As the Pillar o

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f Sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC. Our target is to lift the Champions League and EPL.”

It would be recalled that during his time as the governor of Abia between 1999 and 2007, local club Enyimba of Aba remained the kings of Nigerian football, winning the Nigeria Professional Football League five times – 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

 

The team also won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004 as the team became the first and only Nigeria side to have won the biggest club title on the continent. The Peoples Elephants also won the CAF Super Cup in 2004 and 2005.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF gets knock over new Falcons’ coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusessan

    The Nigeria Football Federation has been accused of considering colour of skin in the appointment of the Super Falcons coach. The NFF on Monday announced the signing of American Randy Waldrum as coach of the African champions. Former handler of the team Edwin Okon said there are indigenous coaches who are as qualified […]
Sports

Balogun, Alampasu return to Eagles ahead of October friendlies

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ranger of Scotland defender, Leon Balogun and former junior international goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, have both returned to the Super Eagles ahead of the two international friendlies scheduled for October in Austria.   Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, on Monday announced the names of 25 players ahead of next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of […]
Sports

JUST IN: Spurs defender Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning in Toulouse, France, according to reports. An individual was shot in the abdomen outside a nightclub in the French city with the suspect on the run, report French outlet Europe1. Police were called by members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: