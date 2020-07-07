News

Kalu pledges support for online TV over damaged equipment

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has offered to assist an online media outfit, ABN TV to replace some of its equipment damaged by rainstorm which damaged the roof of the building housing the outfit.

 

Kalu’s promise was reported on the online platform while sympathising with the management of ABN TV, described it as a collective loss.

 

The Senator representing Abia North said he was saddened by the news of the company’s damaged equipment, saying the damage was not personal to the management and staff of ABN TV but a collective one to the media industry in the country.

He applauded the professionalism of the media company in dissemination of information.

 

In his response, Director ABN, Mr. Ifeanyi Okali, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for sharing in his organisation’s burden especially at a time when the world was confronted with economic difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Okali assured Kalu that ABN would be at the forefront of promoting responsible journalism in the national interest. ABN TV had on 29th June, 2020 lost equipment worth over N4 million to a downpour at its corporate headquarters in Umuahia.

