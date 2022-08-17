Kalu pledges to tackle electricity, water issues, initiate action c’ttee for Ohafia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has vowed to include electricity and water in the projects being executed for his Abia North senatorial constituency. Senator Kalu while inaugurating the action committee for Ohafia water and electricity projects at his country home, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, expressed dissatisfaction with the dilapidated state of electricity infrastructure in some communities in Abia North.

He also said the water challenges of some communities in the constituency would soon be a thing of the past as he assured that he would do all within his power to tackle the crisis and ensure that the affected communities are reconnected. Senator Kalu charged members of the committee headed by Chief Eme Uche Onu to be committed and report their findings in two weeks. He noted that the blackout in Ohafia being the host community of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army was unacceptable; assuring that he would tackle the issues headon.

His words: “It is my deepest pleasure to have you here. Ohafia is part of me in all aspects. I will do everything to make sure we solve the electricity issues affecting Ohafia and other communities in Abia North senatorial district. “We are here to set up this committeeand makesurewe reconnect electricity in Ohafia and other communities. I will do everything to make suretheelectricityisrestored. It is unacceptable for Ohafia to be in blackout, especially when we have the 14 Brigade there. This is not politics; it is about doing what is right.”

