Kalu: Politics apart, Wike is doing well in projects

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on governors to emulate the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in project delivery. He noted that he cannot hide under politics to dismiss Wike’s good works. Kalu, who spoke yesterday during a facility tour of the ultramodern Government House hospital and administrative building in Port Harcourt, noted that despite being a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) member, he could not but commend him for doing a good job. Wike, had said that the political inference in the posting of Commissioners of Police to states undermine security.

Wike also expressed disappointment that the Inspector General of Police (IG) allegedly compro-mised competence in posting a Commissioner of Police(CP) to Rivers State because a favour seeking politician had approached him for such patronage. The Senate Chief Whip, who noted that Wike’s deliberate investment in crucial infrastructural was commendable, advised every other state governor or the local authorities and national authorities to build hospitals like that. Kalu said: “If you know how much we spend on medical tourism, you will pity this country.

All the facilities I have seen here is first class. This is what I can’t even see in Europe. “The hospital I have seen, the doctors’ room, the conference centre is something else. I must commend Governor Wike. You see, I am a bipartisan person.

We need to commend anybody who has done a good job. He is PDP, I am APC.” The Senate Chief Whip implored the Federal, State and Local authorities to urgently consider it worthwhile to emulate the Rivers State government by investing in ultramodern hospital like the one built by the Wike’s administration to help curtail the huge foreign exchange expended on medical tourism.

“I advise every other state governor or the local authorities and national authorities to build hospitals like this. If you know how much we spend on medical tourism, you will pity this country.” In his remarks, Wike said no government should use COVID-19 as an excuse not to invest in infrastructural development that can foster economic development and prosperity. He said: “Covid-19 cannot be an excuse to any government. COVID -19 is a bad thing, but it has come. It will go whether we like it or not. But people will also be alive. Infrastructure must be provided. So, you can’t say because of COVID 19 nothing will be done.

