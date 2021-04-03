News Top Stories

Kalu preaches love, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Christians across the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. According to Kalu, the Easter season is a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy Bible.

While stressing that Easter is celebrated in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the former Governor called on Nigerians regardless of ethnic, political and religious differences, to imbibe forgiveness, sacrifice, piety and brotherhood in their daily endeavours. In his Easter message, the Senate Chief Whip noted that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity, adding that proponents of a divided nation don’t mean well for the country. He said, “I join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating yet another Easter.

“We must appreciate God for the gift of life and unending blessings. “This season should be committed to self appraisal as individuals and as a people. “We must reflect on our lives in the service of God and humanity. “Jesus Christ died as a sacrifice for sins of humanity and as such, the world can be a better place to live, if all and sundry, demonstrate love, peace, sacrifice and unity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. “We must be selfless, patriotic and steadfast in our pursuits for sake of national growth and progress.

“For us in the political class, there is need to further engage and connect with the grassroots in a bid to improve the common lot of the people. “The citizenry must support government at all levels by complementing people at the helm of affairs in order to take Nigeria to enviable heights. “As we celebrate Easter, it is imperative that we shun division, politics of bitterness and social vices. Kalu, while urging the christain community to extend the Easter merriment to people of different faiths, wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Climate change forcing foreign herdsmen into Nigeria, Says Ganduje

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says climate change is forcing foreign herders into the country while noting that the movement of cattle from one part of the nation to another is not new. “The movement of cattle from one part of the country to another is not something new, even from some neighbouring […]
News Top Stories

World Bank commits $12bn to vaccination project in Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with ag ency reports

The World Bank has committed $12 billion to African countries to support vaccination programmes across a continent that has not been able to keep pace with developed nations’ rollouts, the lender announced yesterday.   The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms,” said David Malpass, President of […]
News

Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica