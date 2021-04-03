Kalu preaches love, unity

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Christians across the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. According to Kalu, the Easter season is a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy Bible.

While stressing that Easter is celebrated in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the former Governor called on Nigerians regardless of ethnic, political and religious differences, to imbibe forgiveness, sacrifice, piety and brotherhood in their daily endeavours. In his Easter message, the Senate Chief Whip noted that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity, adding that proponents of a divided nation don’t mean well for the country. He said, “I join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating yet another Easter.

“We must appreciate God for the gift of life and unending blessings. “This season should be committed to self appraisal as individuals and as a people. “We must reflect on our lives in the service of God and humanity. “Jesus Christ died as a sacrifice for sins of humanity and as such, the world can be a better place to live, if all and sundry, demonstrate love, peace, sacrifice and unity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. “We must be selfless, patriotic and steadfast in our pursuits for sake of national growth and progress.

“For us in the political class, there is need to further engage and connect with the grassroots in a bid to improve the common lot of the people. “The citizenry must support government at all levels by complementing people at the helm of affairs in order to take Nigeria to enviable heights. “As we celebrate Easter, it is imperative that we shun division, politics of bitterness and social vices. Kalu, while urging the christain community to extend the Easter merriment to people of different faiths, wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration.

