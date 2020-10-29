Kalu preaches national unity

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of this year’s Eid el- Maulud celebration. The former governor, while commending religious leaders and traditional rulers for promoting peace and unity across the country, called on Nigerians to use this season for sober reflection and devotion. Kalu admonished Muslim faithful to offer prayers for unity, peace and progress of Nigeria during this period.

He stressed that Nigerians must imbibe the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness despite ethnic, religious and political differences for the sake of national wellbeing. The Senate Chief Whip called on Muslims to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran, while demonstrating forgiveness, piety, charity and patriotism in their daily pursuits. In his goodwill message, Kalu applauded religious leaders for educating their followers and Nigerians at large on the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect, adding that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters to mark this year’s Eid el-Malud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “This is not a period for merry making but a time for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“We must demonstrate the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in our daily lives. “The citizenry and government must work harmoniously for the sake of building a united Nigeria. “It is only in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility that sustainable development can be achieved.

