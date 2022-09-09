Kalu: Queen Elizabeth was an exceptional leader

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II as a colossal loss to the United Kingdom and global community. Kalu stressed that during the 70 year reign of the late monarch, the UK witnessed unprecedented and remarkable development. The philanthropist, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and people of UK, called on leaders across the globe to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of the late Queen, adding that the deceased will forever be remembered for her good deeds. He said: “I mourn the passing of the highly revered Queen of England, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. “The late monarch’s 70 year reign was full of laudable, historic and evergreen accomplishments in all facets of life. The late Queen impacted the world positively in many ways. “She was an outstanding and selfless leader, who left indelible footprints in the history of the UK. The late Queen will be greatly missed across the world.”
