Kalu receives over 500 defectors to APC

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu at the weekend, received over 500 defectors, who dumped their parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and others, assuring them that the party will wrest Abia State from PDP come 2023.

The former Abia State governor, who received the defectors in Ikwun ward of Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state, declared that the party has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

Kalu congratulated the decampees for joining the APC and extolled their leader, Chief Joe Ezearo, for his doggedness and confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari. He charged them to work hard for the continuous growth of the APC and asked the new members not to regard themselves as new entrants but rather as stakeholders of the party.

Speaking earlier on behalf of all other defectors, Chief Joe Ezearu, said it was honour to be received in the APC by the Chief Whip of the Senate himself. He said he had always secured victories for his former party in his ward. Ezearu added that joining the APC meant that the victories would be secured for the APC in subsequent elections.

“The same goodwill and strength that I have always used to defeat my opponent is the same strength that I am bringing into the APC,” he said. Also speaking, the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwakpa noted that the decamping of the large numbers was part of the party’s ongoing membership recruitment exercise as the ruling and largest party in Africa.

Nwankpa: “We are glad to welcome all the new members. Our new member, Joe Ezearo, is a wonderful person; he is an accomplished technocrat in the construction industry. He is a very creative and innovate person.

The party recruits people who are well respected and enjoy mass support from the community for the purpose of making a good change in Abia state. “Your joining our party; means a lot not just for the fortunes of the Local Government elections but for the party which is now the fastest growing state chapter of the party in Nigeria.

We are also inviting all like minds and creative minds and all who have passion for good governance , not selfish interest to join our party and support us to make a change in Abia State

