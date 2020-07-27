Politics

Kalu receives tumultuous welcome in Abia, says Abia North now construction site

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu Monday arrived Abia State for the first time since he regained his freedom via Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State amid a tumultuous welcome as people defied the rain to receive him.

 

Various groups, party stalwarts and supporters had gathered at the airport as early as 10am with dance groups to await his arrival.
Fielding questions from journalists, the former Governor of Abia State said his brief absence from the red chamber removed nothing from what Abia North Senatorial District was supposed to get.

 

He explained that the projects for the district were already captured in the 2020 budget, which was why in spite of his absence Abia North was a construction site.
According to Kalu, over 19 road projects were currently ongoing across the district, a development he said was unprecedented in the state.

“My being away has not affected representation in Abia North in any way. Over 19 road projects are going on in Abia North. Abia North is a construction site, what is happening there has never happened in any senatorial District in Abia State,” he said.

 

He expressed gratitude to God, to Nigeria and states of the South East, for his freedom.

 

Commenting on the return of the Senator, a party chieftain and former General Manager of Abia Road Maintenance Agency (ABROMA) Engr Ndukwe Orji Agu, said Kalu’s return was a good omen for the state and South East with regard to 2023 presidential election.

 

As Kalu left the airport enroute his country home Igbere in Bende Local Government Area, crowd of admirers had gathered at strategic locations including the Abia-Imo boundary, Okpara Square and Isi Gate in Umuahia, the state capital, with banners, to accord him a rousing welcome.

