Kalu rejoices with Dangote at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu had felicitated with the founder and President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing Dangote as an outstanding Nigerian, who is recognized beyond the shores of Africa for his giant accomplishments in the business and humanitarian circles, Kalu stressed that the celebrant is a source of inspiration for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

Kalu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the philanthropist to nation building through various platforms, adding that Dangote’s business empire has provided employment opportunities and wealth for the teeming Nigerian populace.

The Senate Chief Whip prayed for long life for the celebrator, noting that Dangote’s good deeds will continue to speak for him.

In a goodwill message, Kalu urged the celebrant not to relent in his initiatives aimed at improving the common lots of the people through various philanthropic gestures.

He said: “I congratulate the Founder and President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote as he clocks 65.

“The celebrant is a household name in the business community across the globe.

“His business empire and humanitarian platforms have created job opportunities and wealth for Nigerians and non- Nigerians alike.

“The giant accomplishments of Dangote in all facets of life should be acknowledged and celebrated across the globe.

“The celebrant has done Africa and in particular,  Nigeria proud in business and humanity.

“I join family, friends and associates of Dangote in wishing him longer life in sound health.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen celebrant in his endeavours.

 

