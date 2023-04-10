News

Kalu Rejoices With Dangote At 66

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the President of the Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Kalu who wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration in a congratulatory message issued on Monday described the Dangote as a shining light beyond the shores of Africa.

Applauding the business and philanthropic accomplishments of Dangote, adding that the global business mogul has contributed immensely to nation-building through various platforms.

The former Governor urged Dangote not to relent in his endeavours, noting that the businessman has consistently mentored his contemporaries and the younger generation in business and leadership.

He said, ” I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating the giant accomplishments of the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote as he clocks 66.

“Dangote is a household name in business and humanitarian circles across the globe.

“The celebrant is well known for his business acumen and passion for humanity, these attributes are worthy of commendation and emulation by business leaders.
“He has continually contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria and Africa.

“I urge Dangote to keep up his good works across the globe”. Kalu prayed for a longer life for the celebrant in the service of humanity.

