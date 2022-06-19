Kalu rejoices with Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji, APC

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s election.

Commending the people of Ekiti State for voting the candidate of the APC, Kalu urged Oyebanji to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Kayode Fayemi, adding that the APC will continue to wax strong.

The former governor, who described the governor-elect as a seasoned public administrator and astute politician, urged the people of Ekiti to sustain their support for the governor-elect in taking the state to greater heights.

In a goodwill message, Kalu wished Oyebanji a successful tenure in office, while admonishing him to adopt a participatory leadership style.

He said: “The victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the Saturday election is timely and well deserved.

“The Fayemi-led state government has transformed Ekiti state in all ramifications and as such, the people of Ekiti State compensated the APC for the good works of the current administration in the state.

“The governor-elect having served in various capacities at the state level has the administrative acumen and political dexterity to build on the accomplishments of the current administration.

“The people of Ekiti State have reaffirmed their support for the APC with their votes.

“I commend the governorship candidates of other political parties for the political maturity displayed before and after the poll.”

Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in ensuring a free and fair poll.

