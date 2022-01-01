News

Kalu rejoices with Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne at 92

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne on the occasion of his 92nd birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of the monarch to the social, economic and political development of Abia State and Nigeria, Kalu applauded the good deeds of the celebrant.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler  in praying for longer life for the celebrant.

In a goodwill message, Kalu extended his greetings to the people of Aba, adding that the monarch is a pillar of support for his  contemporaries and the younger generation.

He said: “I felicitate with the Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne as he clocks 92.

“Eze Ikonne has contributed  immensely to nation building in various capacities.

“His good deeds are worthy of commendation and emulation by leaders at all levels.

“His Imperial Majesty has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree in view of his outstanding leadership style.

” We will continue to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the monarch.”

Kalu wished Eze Ikonne continued success on the throne of his forefathers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NASS approve N11bn 2020 capital budget for PTF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, endorsed N11 billion as capital component of the 2020 Appropriation for Nigerian Police Trust Fund. In his presentation during the budget defence, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the establishment of […]
News

Stakeholders: Biotechnology adoption solution to declining food security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders have continued its advocacy for the adoption of biotechnologically- improved crops to mitigate the worsening food and nutrition insecurity in Nigeria, saying the conventional farming methods have failed to produce desired results. The stakeholders said the on-going humanitarian crisis across the country due to activities of terrorists and bandits, have grossly affected food production […]
News

Plateau killings: Reps urge FG to release N10bn for victims’ resettlement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of Plateau State attacks. It also advised that similar privileges be accorded to victims of crises in the North East and other parts of the country. The call was consequent upon the passage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica