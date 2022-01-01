News

Kalu rejoices with Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne at 93

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne on the occasion of his 93rd birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of the monarch to the social, economic and political development of Abia State and Nigeria, Kalu applauded the good deeds of the celebrant.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler  in praying for longer life for the celebrant.

In a goodwill message, Kalu extended his greetings to the people of Aba, adding that the monarch is a pillar of support for his  contemporaries and the younger generation.

He said: “I felicitate with the Enyi of Aba, Eze Isaac Ikonne as he clocks 93.

“Eze Ikonne has contributed  immensely to nation building in various capacities.

“His good deeds are worthy of commendation and emulation by leaders at all levels.

“His Imperial Majesty has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree in view of his outstanding leadership style.

” We will continue to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the monarch.”

Kalu wished Eze Ikonne continued success on the throne of his forefathers.

 

