Kalu rejoices with Pastor Adeboye at 80

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Describing Pastor Adeboye as a rare gem, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Daddy GO, as he is fondly called, to nation building as a pastor, statesman and philanthropist.

The former governor, while urging the General Overseer not to relent in his good works, commended the pastor for his commitment to the service of God and humanity.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip of the Senate joined the Adeboye family, friends and members of the RCCG in celebrating the accomplishments of the General Overseer of RCCG.

He said: “I felicitate with the Founder and General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he clocks 80.

“I equally congratulate the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, members of the Adeboye family and RCCG.

“Pastor Adeboye has consistently sustained his commitment to the service of God and mankind.

“Locally and internationally, Daddy GO is known for his contributions to humanity.

“His attributes should be emulated by leaders across the globe.

“Pastor Adeboye is a genuine leader in all ramifications.

“I pray for a longer life for Daddy GO in the service of God and mankind.”

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

