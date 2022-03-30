Kalu rejoices with Tinubu at 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former governor to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that Tinubu has over the years demonstrated political dexterity and administrative acumen in his endeavours.

Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works while praying for longer life for the former governor.

In a goodwill message, Kalu said: “I join family, friends and associates in celebrating former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 70.

“The former governor is a consummate politician, seasoned public administrator and philanthropist of repute , whose contributions to the growth and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“Asiwaju Tinubu laid a solid foundation in Lagos State for his successors.

“He played a remarkable role in putting Lagos State on the global stage.

“The former governor has indeed carved a niche for himself in the politics, leadershipand philanthropy.”

Kalu wished the celebrant more fulfilling years ahead.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...